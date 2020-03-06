LATEST: More events in Hawaii canceled or postponed amid coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus response in Hawaii as the situation continues to fluctuate. Officials stress that there are currently no confirmed cases in the islands.
- As of Friday, the number of coronavirus cases around the globe has now topped 100,000, with 3,400 deaths. In the U.S., there about 230 cases with 14 deaths — all of which are on the mainland.
- In Hawaii, the state has so far conducted six tests — and all have come back negative.
- There are 72 people who are self-monitoring with public health supervision. The state Department of Health said 65 are on Oahu, three are on Maui and two are on Hawaii Island and two on Kauai.
Several events have been canceled amid growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.
The latest event to be affected is the Noodle Fest at Victoria Ward Park. Organizers of the event, which was supposed to take place March 28, say they are moving the event to the summer.
Last year, the event drew more than 16,500 people.
And on Maui, organizers of the Maui Matsuri announced they would cancel their event this May.
The festival was expecting more than 9,000 people. Organizers said they decided to cancel now to avoid wasting the $60,000 it takes to put on the event.
They plan to resume next year.
Earlier this week, three large events slated for Honolulu were also canceled or postponed, including the 26th annual Honolulu Festival, FESTPAC and the Mariah Carey concert.
A cruise ship that was carrying at least five passengers later confirmed to have coronavirus — one of whom died — stopped in Hawaii during a later sailing.
On Wednesday, Hawaii officials alerted the public to the cruise ship’s link to islands ― but stressed that there does not appear to be any increased risk to the state.
The California National Guard used a military helicopter to drop off coronavirus test kits to the ship, which is now docked off Monterey, Calif.
Only 45 people of the more than 3,500 have been tested on board the Grand Princess.
The results are expected sometime Friday. The state Department of Health said it is monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, another cruise ship that was caught up in the global coronavirus response is headed for Honolulu. Holland America’s Westerdam was denied entry to several ports in Southeast Asia last month after one passenger tested positive for the virus.
It finally docked in Cambodia, where its passengers were tested and allowed to go home.
The Cambodian government and the cruise line maintain the first test was a false positive and that there were no confirmed cases among the passengers and crew.
Now, the state Transportation Department is confirming that the ship is headed for Honolulu so that it can resupply. The ship departed Manila on Monday and is expected to arrive in Honolulu on March 16.
Officials will continue to monitor the vessel.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.