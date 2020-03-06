Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HELICOPTER CRASH-HAWAII
Officials: Hawaii tour helicopter makes hard landing, rolls
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say six people suffered minor injuries when a Hawaii tour helicopter made a hard landing and rolled. Officials say a Blue Hawaiian Helicopters aircraft carrying five passengers and a pilot went down in a wooded and remote part of the Big Island. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the aircraft experienced engine problems and the pilot made a precautionary landing. The helicopter then rolled over. All six people got out on their own and were taken to a hospital. Blue Hawaiian says the helicopter was on a “Circle of Fire” tour near where lava bubbled up in 2018.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-US
Cruise passengers off California await virus test results
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Results were expected Friday after passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship held off the California coast. A passenger on an earlier voyage of the ship died of the disease, and at least four others became infected. While more than 3,500 aboard the Grand Princess were ordered to stay at sea, only 45 people were tested. A military helicopter delivered test kits to the Grand Princess, which is anchored off San Francisco. Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has reached 12 and infections swell to more than 200 cases, scattered across 18 states.
VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Virus impacting Hawaii economy through events, tourism
HONOLULU (AP) — A spate of canceled events and falling visitor numbers from abroad indicate the economic impact Hawaii is experiencing due to the spread of the virus that causes the disease called COVID-19. Hawaii Public Radio reported public events including the Honolulu Festival and Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture have been canceled or postponed and pop star Mariah Carey cancelled a March concert. The cancellations have come despite the absence of reported virus cases in the state. Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism figures show a nearly 23% drop in international arrivals from the same period in 2019.
MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED
FBI wants Yellowstone tourist photos to help search for kids
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos for any clues about two missing children. Their mother was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment. Lori Vallow's 7-year-old son and his 17-year-old sister disappeared in September. The girl was last seen Sept. 8, the same day the family went on a day trip through Yellowstone National Park. The FBI is asking anyone who was in the popular park that day to upload photos and videos that may include the family. The bizarre case also includes investigations into three mysterious deaths and rumors of the mother's doomsday beliefs.
LEGISLATURE-TAXES-MINIMUM WAGE
Hawaii state House passes tax and minimum wage legislation
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii House of Representatives has approved bills affecting taxes in specific areas and raising the state's minimum wage. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the House approved measures to expand a refundable earned income tax credit for working families and increase the state’s food/excise tax credit to $150 per person for families earning less than $30,000 per year. The House also voted to approve a bill increasing the minimum wage from $10.10 per hour to $11 beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The legislation would increase the minimum wage in steps until it reaches $13 per hour in January 2024.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-AMERICAN SAMOA
Bloomberg's hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — Mike Bloomberg spent more than $500 million to net one presidential primary win in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. His lone victory in the group of islands with a population of 55,000 was an unorthodox end to his much-hyped but short-lived campaign that ended Wednesday. Bloomberg's spending was designed to make a big splash in Super Tuesday states. The only place he did it was in the Pacific island territory, where he picked up 175 votes of 351 cast. He even beat out a Hawaii congresswoman who was born in American Samoa.