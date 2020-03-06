Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. authorities are asking Yellowstone National Park tourists to review their vacation photos for any clues about two missing children. Their mother was arrested in Hawaii last month and charged with felony child abandonment. Lori Vallow's 7-year-old son and his 17-year-old sister disappeared in September. The girl was last seen Sept. 8, the same day the family went on a day trip through Yellowstone National Park. The FBI is asking anyone who was in the popular park that day to upload photos and videos that may include the family. The bizarre case also includes investigations into three mysterious deaths and rumors of the mother's doomsday beliefs.