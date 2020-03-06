2 Hawaii residents who got coronavirus on quarantined cruise ship off Japan have recovered

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii residents, who both contracted the coronavirus while on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan, have recovered and are ready to return to the islands.
Dan Tyson and his wife, who were both hospitalized in Japan after falling ill, told Hawaii News Now on Friday that they were ready to be discharged after clearing tests.
They said they were hoping to be back in the islands by mid-March.
Tyson said it all started on Feb. 1 when his eyes got red. Doctors on the Diamond Princess cruise ship treated him for conjunctivitis.
Three days later, he had a fever that spiked to 101 degrees — the same day the ship was ordered into quarantine off Yokohama.
He was then taken to a hospital and learned he had the coronavirus.
His wife, who asked not to be named, also contracted the coronavirus after developing symptoms.
They were among at least four Hawaii residents who got the illness.
Other Hawaii residents who did not get sick but were on the quarantined cruise ship — including Eric and Debra Pagan, of Ewa Beach — have returned to Hawaii.
