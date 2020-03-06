Forecast: Gusty winds move in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds tonight, and windy conditions Friday through the weekend. The increasing trade winds will also bring a surge in windward showers today, with drier conditions and fewer windward showers expected over the weekend as a cooler airmass moves in from the northeast. Variable high cloudiness is expected over the weekend, thickest on Saturday.
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been issued starting Friday, and continuing through Saturday night, along east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. The HSA for the east facing shores of the Big Island may not be issued until later tonight or Friday. A medium period north-northeast swell arriving Saturday night combined with the strong trades will also likely continue to keep the rough surf elevated along east facing shores through Sunday.
