Forecast: Gusty winds move in for the weekend

Forecast: Gusty winds move in for the weekend
Friday forecast (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi | March 6, 2020 at 4:49 AM HST - Updated March 6 at 4:49 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds tonight, and windy conditions Friday through the weekend.

The increasing trade winds will also bring a surge in windward showers today, with drier conditions and fewer windward showers expected over the weekend as a cooler airmass moves in from the northeast.

Variable high cloudiness is expected over the weekend, thickest on Saturday.

A high surf advisory has been issued starting Friday, and continuing through Saturday night, along east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

The high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of the Big Island may not be issued until later tonight or Friday.

A medium period north-northeast swell arriving Saturday night combined with the strong trades will also likely continue to keep the rough surf elevated along east-facing shores through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.