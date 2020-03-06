Forecast: Gusty winds move in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds tonight, and windy conditions Friday through the weekend.
The increasing trade winds will also bring a surge in windward showers today, with drier conditions and fewer windward showers expected over the weekend as a cooler airmass moves in from the northeast.
Variable high cloudiness is expected over the weekend, thickest on Saturday.
A high surf advisory has been issued starting Friday, and continuing through Saturday night, along east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.
The high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of the Big Island may not be issued until later tonight or Friday.
A medium period north-northeast swell arriving Saturday night combined with the strong trades will also likely continue to keep the rough surf elevated along east-facing shores through Sunday.
