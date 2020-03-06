Family asks for help in finding 14-year-old with severe mental illness

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of 14-year-old Brian Shores are asking the public for help in finding their son.
The boy, who suffers from severe mental illnesses, walked away from a Waipahu care home Wednesday.
“He doesn’t have any money. We’re not even sure if he has his shoes. We don’t know where he is," said his mother, Michelle Shores, of Kaneohe.
“He’s at risk for self-harm, he self-harms on a regular basis, he’s aggressive when he feels under stress."
Attorney Eric Seitz said that for the last two years Brian was being treated on the mainland, most recently at an intensive psychiatric care facility in Detroit.
But about a month ago, he said, the state brought Brian back and placed him in the Waipahu home ― without the required input from his family, doctors and teachers.
“In the 40 or 45 years I’ve been doing these kinds of cases, I have never seen such as flagrant violation of a child and family’s rights," Seitz said.
Seitz said he now plans to sue. The state Health Department had no immediate comment.
In the meantime, police are continuing their search for the boy.
“Brian, we love you. We want you to come home,” Michelle Shores said.
