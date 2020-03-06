The Westerdam, which was caught up in coronavirus outbreak, is headed for Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another cruise ship that was caught up in the global coronavirus response is headed for Honolulu.
Holland America’s Westerdam was denied entry to several ports in Southeast Asia last month after one passenger tested positive for the virus.
It finally docked in Cambodia where its passengers were tested and allowed to go home.
The Cambodian government and the cruise line maintain the first test was a false positive and that there were no confirmed cases among the passengers and crew.
Now, the state Transportation Department is confirming that the ship is headed for Honolulu so that it can resupply. The ship departed Manila on Monday for Honolulu.
It’s slated to arrive March 16 and depart the following day.
“The Coast Guard will monitor the vessel through the local agent prior to mooring at Honolulu Harbor to ascertain health of crew,” said Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the Transportation Department.
"While no issues are expected, preventative measures are being taken."
He said if the crew is exhibiting any symptoms of coronavirus, additional health checks will be conducted.
“The Westerdam does not pose a risk of contagion for COVID-19 at this time,” Sakahara added.
This story will be updated.
