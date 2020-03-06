COVID-19 part of a family of viruses that humans are all too familiar with

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The novel coronavirus at the center of a global outbreak that’s sickened tens of thousands of people was discovered in China in December.
By Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency.
The following day, the United States did the same.
- What is a coronavirus?
The coronavirus that’s causing so much global concern, also known as COVID-19, is part of a family of viruses that are common in people and animals.
(These viruses get their name from their crown-like shape, or corona.)
Several types of coronaviruses that humans have to deal with cause the common cold.
But there have been other, more insidious varieties.
SARS and MERS were both caused by coronaviruses, sickening thousands around the world. The MERS strain was particularly virulent, with an estimated fatality rate of more than 30%.
The good news is that strains of SARS and MERS are rare today.
- How did the novel coronavirus spread around the globe?
The simple answer: People are always on the move.
After initially stifling communications about the virus, China took unprecedented steps to try to stop its spread, including locking down whole cities and quarantining millions.
Those efforts may well have prevented more people from getting ill, but they didn’t stop the coronavirus from jumping to other countries, including the United States.
- Where did this strain of coronavirus first pass to humans?
The epicenter of the first outbreak of the coronavirus happened in Wuhan, China and many of the patients had some link to a large wet market where seafood and other animals were sold.
Within a short amount of time, however, human-to-human transmission was reported.
What’s not known: What animal passed this coronavirus strain onto humans.
Scientists believe, however, that the virus was transmitted first from bats to another animal and then to those who frequented that Wuhan market.
