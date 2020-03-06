'Bows 14 match winning streak snapped in straight set loss to #2 BYU

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was overcome by an offensive juggernaut as second-ranked BYU swept the 'Bows in straight-sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-20) in a highly-anticipated match-up Thursday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors (14-1) saw their 24-set win streak and 25-match home win streak both come to an end.
With the loss, UH also suffered its first home sweep since BYU did it March 2, 2016, also saw its 14-match win streak to start the season come to an end and 19-match non-conference home win streak snapped.
The Cougars (17-0) hit .603 for match, a new UH opponent record, and tallied 10 service aces, eight alone by Gabi Garcia Fernandez, who also recorded 13 kills, hitting .688. BYU committed only five attack errors and limited the Warriors to only one team block.
In contrast, the Cougars recorded 6.5 team blocks and limited UH to .246 hitting.
Rado Parapunov, recorded a team-high 10 kills to lead the Warriors while Colton Cowell added nine kills, although both combined for 11 errors.
Parapunov also tallied one ace, which moved him into the program’s Top 10 in career service aces.
The former conference rivals last played in Provo, Utah last season with the Warriors sweeping the Cougars to claim the BYU Invitational title.
The Warriors will have a shot at redemption, in a match that is an expected sellout, Hawai’i will take on BYU in a rematch on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center at 7:00 p.m.
