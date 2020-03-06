Another cruise ship from Asia stopped in Hawaii. But the state says there’s no coronavirus threat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns were raised after a Celebrity Millennium cruise ship from Asia made several stops in Honolulu this week. But the state Department of Transportation is assuring the public that there are no coronavirus threats at this time.
The DOT said Friday that the Celebrity Millennium has not carried passengers since Feb. 5 and never had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The cruise ship departed the Philippines and arrived in Honolulu on March 1, according to state transportation officials. It went back and forth between the Philippines and Honolulu to refuel and resupply.
Crew members had been at sea for more than 14 days prior to arrival in Honolulu, but they did not show any symptoms of the coronavirus.
On its website, Celebrity Cruises said it canceled the remainder of Celebrity Millennium’s Asia season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Passengers would receive a full refund for the canceled cruises.
Concerns of cruise ships stopping in Hawaii have been on the rise after hundreds on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan contracted the coronavirus.
This week, another cruise ship — the Grand Princess — that was carrying at least five passengers later confirmed to have coronavirus stopped in Hawaii during a later sailing. Hawaii officials stressed that there did not appear to be any increased risk to the state.
And another cruise ship that was caught up in the global coronavirus response — Holland America’s Westerdam — is expected to arrive in Hawaii on March 16 to resupply. The DOT also said there are no passengers on that cruise ship but that they would still monitor the situation.
