Warriors and Cougars collide in battle of top ranked teams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host second-ranked BYU Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 in a pair of highly anticipated matches at the Stan Sheriff Center. First serve for both matches is 7:00 p.m.
UH (14-0) and BYU (16-0) are the nation’s last two undefeated teams and UH’s 14-match win streak to start the season is second longest only to last season’s 25-match win streak in program history.
BYU leads the all-time series 41-21 and the Cougars have won the last three meetings in Honolulu including a four-set win in the championship match of the 2018 Outrigger Invitational.
The Warriors have won its last seven matches in straight sets and are currently riding a 24-set win streak.
UH’s current 25-match home win streak dates back to 2018, and is one shy of tying the school record of 26 (3/26/16 through 1/26/18).
UH also boasts a 19-match non-conference home win streak with its last loss to BYU in 2018.
The pair of matches could be record breaking for UH outside hitter Rado Parapunov.
The Bulgaria native needs just 54 kills to become the 18th player in program history to reach 1,000.
