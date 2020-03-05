Operating losses mount at HPU as enrollment, revenue continue decline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Enrollment at Hawaii Pacific University has fallen by more than 50 percent since 2010, and the loss in revenue from tuition and fees is just one of the factors that contributed to the university operating at a $13 million loss during the last fiscal year, according to a report published Wednesday by Honolulu Civil Beat.
“For the past decade, Hawaii’s largest private university has been on a steep downward slide,” writes Stewart Yinton.
The school collected nearly $15 million less in tuition-based revenue in 2018 than it did in 2015. And with tuition making up as much as 75% of the school’s revenue, the decline in income has helped HPU accumulate nearly $75 million in debt.
And tuition is not solely to blame. The school has taken bold steps in recent years to consolidate its learning environment in downtown Honolulu, reducing classes at its Hawaii Loa campus and taking over the lease at Aloha Tower Marketplace, where they’ve built a school bookstore and other new facilities.
But there are signs that a turnaround is on the horizon, the Civil Beat report writes. Applications and deposits for next year are up 70%, school leaders say, and the budget shortfall may shrink by as much as $12 million with other reduced expenses.
