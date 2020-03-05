Family says video proves police negligence in 2016 double fatal chase on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family says newly-obtained body camera video proves a police chase on Maui that led to two deaths was unnecessarily dangerous.
“It's beyond sad. Just devastation. We had been torn apart," said Cathlene "Tassie" Egbert.
The family of Melissa Egbert, who died in the 2016 crash, is suing the county and has collected evidence including video and official reports.
Experts determined the car police were chasing hit speeds approaching 100 miles an hour directly into oncoming traffic all to catch a suspect in a minor crime.
The chase happened on a busy Saturday afternoon on the highway between Waikapu and Kahului.
Egbert's family and their lawyers say the officers involved in the chase have a history of reckless chases and weren't held accountable for this one.
Police were called to a home on East Waiko Road in Waikapu on October 29, 2016 to check on a man sleeping in his car that was partially parked in someone else’s driveway.
Officers awoke the man, who then reversed, hit a police car and drove off.
The chase begins on 19 East Waiko Road with them making a left onto Honoapiilani Highway heading toward Maalaea and left again on Kuihelani Highway back toward Waiko Road on the four-lane divided highway toward Kahului.
It lasts for three minutes and 49 seconds.
They covered 4.9 miles.
A police expert said the suspect was going 93 miles an hour when he hit the Scion driven by 33-year-old Melissa Egbert.
Egbert was an English teacher at the University of Hawaii Maui College.
It was her day off, but she was on her way to offer free tutoring to one of her students.
"There's a huge, huge just tear and it's hard. It's hard for all for us. It's really hard I think when we're all together because we feel that lack," Tassie said.
Officers later discovered the suspect they were chasing was 29-year-old Joshua Apo who had priors for drugs and resisting arrest.
MPD's General Orders for vehicle pursuits states, "no assignment shall be of such importance and no task shall be expedited with such emphasis that the principles of safety become secondary."
The family believes the department exaggerated the danger to officers to justify an improper chase.
In the police reports, the officers claimed that Apo accelerated toward an officer “who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit."
However, radio transcripts reveal a dispatcher asking an officer, “Did he try and hit one of you guys?”
The officer answered, "Negative he reversed into patrol’s vehicle, unattended."
Deputy Police Chief Dean Rickard said in his deposition that even though the officers did not report they were in a high speed chase, they did not violate the chase policy.
The officers and sergeant involved in the chase are still in the department.
“If they didn’t think they did anything wrong, no mistakes were made, they’re not going to try to change what they did, this will probably happen again,” said Alex Wilkins, the Egbert’s family attorney. “That’s really the whole purpose of this lawsuit is to make sure that the community doesn’t suffer again like it already has.”
The Maui Police Department extended condolences to the Egbert family but declined an interview.
"If the county can't be accountable and the police don't follow their own general orders, then who's safe? I mean really, who's safe here," said Jennifer Williams, Melissa's sister.
Trial is scheduled for September.
