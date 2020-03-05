Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says Hawaii will receive at least $4.5 million in federal money to help it respond to the new coronavirus. The Hawaii Democrat says the funding is included in a $8.3 billion emergency spending package that’s expected to pass both houses of Congress and be signed by the president this week. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation to help the state prepare for any outbreak in the islands. The move authorizes spending of funds for supplies and equipment. The state has not confirmed any cases of the virus in Hawaii.