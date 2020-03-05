Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-AMERICAN SAMOA
Bloomberg's hope for Super Tuesday splash lands in Pacific
PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — Mike Bloomberg spent more than $500 million to net one presidential primary win in the U.S. territory of American Samoa. His lone victory in the group of islands with a population of 55,000 was an unorthodox end to his much-hyped but short-lived campaign that ended Wednesday. Bloomberg's spending was designed to make a big splash in Super Tuesday states. The only place he did it was in the Pacific island territory, where he picked up 175 votes of 351 cast. He even beat out a Hawaii congresswoman who was born in American Samoa.
HAWAII COUNCILMAN-METH CHARGES
No bail for Hawaii councilman accused of leading meth ring
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is denying bail for a Hawaii councilman accused of leading a methamphetamine ring. Prosecutors say Arthur Brun led a major drug-trafficking conspiracy involving 11 other defendants. Brun is an elected member of the Kauai County Council. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors argue in court documents that Brun must be denied bail because he also supplied guns, conspired with a gang leader, requested sexual favors for drugs and assaulted a law enforcement officer. Crystal meth is the drug of choice in Hawaii, where it's known locally as "batu” or “ice."
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Schatz: Hawaii to get at least $4.5M from emergency package
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz says Hawaii will receive at least $4.5 million in federal money to help it respond to the new coronavirus. The Hawaii Democrat says the funding is included in a $8.3 billion emergency spending package that’s expected to pass both houses of Congress and be signed by the president this week. Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation to help the state prepare for any outbreak in the islands. The move authorizes spending of funds for supplies and equipment. The state has not confirmed any cases of the virus in Hawaii.
AP-US-GIANT-TELESCOPE-JAPAN
Japan suspends annual funding for Hawaii telescope project
HONOLULU (AP) — Japan has suspended its yearly funding for a giant telescope project in Hawaii, citing an ongoing stalemate over its construction. Hawaii Public Radio reported Japan is not completely pulling out of participation in the Thirty Meter Telescope project on the summit of Mauna Kea. An international consortium wants to build the telescope atop the state's highest mountain on the Big Island. Japan supplies components for the telescope. Japan's telescope project manager confirmed the Japanese government has reduced project funding because of a construction moratorium on Mauna Kea. The official says Japan is committed to Hawaii as the telescope site.
MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED
Mom of 2 missing kids to be sent to Idaho to face charges
HONOLULU (AP) — A woman is expected to be sent from Hawaii to Idaho to face charges in the disappearance of her young son and teenage daughter. Lori Vallow was arrested last month in Hawaii on felony charges of child abandonment in Idaho. The case has attracted attention with revelations of her doomsday beliefs and a series of mysterious deaths. The children vanished in September. A defense attorney says Vallow shouldn't be questioned without an attorney during the journey Wednesday. She's being held on $5 million bail, and her first court appearance in Idaho is Friday.
AP-US-FOOD-STAMPS
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
CHICAGO (AP) — From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits. They've filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly funded job training and created pilot programs. They've also doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color. The new rules hit particularly hard in places like Illinois, which is dealing with a separate, similar change in the nation's third-largest city. The Trump administration has said the new rule will get people working and save $5.5 billion over five years.