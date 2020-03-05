Judge denies bail for Kauai councilman accused of leading drug trafficking operation

HONOLULU (AP) - A U.S. judge is denying bail for a Kauai councilman accused of leading a methamphetamine ring.
Prosecutors say Arthur Brun led a major drug-trafficking conspiracy involving 11 other defendants.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors argue in court documents that Brun must be denied bail because he also supplied guns, conspired with a gang leader, requested sexual favors for drugs and assaulted a police officer.
In a motion to detain the councilmember, prosecutors cited transcripts of phone calls between Brun and one female drug runner where he is heard asking her to perform oral sex as part of her duties.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.