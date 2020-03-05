Ige issues emergency proclamation to streamline state’s response to coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has issued an emergency proclamation aimed at streamlining the state’s response to the coronavirus.
There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Hawaii.
But Ige said the proclamation will allow the state to work quickly and efficiently “to prevent, contain and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus ... if necessary.”
The mayors of Maui, Kauai, and Oahu are also issuing emergency proclamations Wednesday.
Big Island Mayor Harry Kim issued one on Feb. 28.
The governor’s proclamation gives him flexibility on spending state funds and allows him to suspend any laws that he feels impede emergency functions.
“Our no. 1 priority is the health and safety of our communities across the state," Ige said, in a news release. “This emergency proclamation will give us the ability to move more quickly and efficiently in our efforts to protect our communities from the virus and provide emergency relief if, and when it is necessary.”
The proclamation continues through April 29.
