Hawaii’s top government officials, medical experts address coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread worldwide, questions and concerns about the deadly virus are pouring in.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise on Thursday morning brought in a panel of Hawaii’s top government officials and leading medical professionals to address some of the many comments from the public.
Among the panel of experts:
- Gov. David Ige
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green
- Bruce Anderson, Ph.D. — director of health, state Department of Health
- Dr. Christina Kishimoto — superintendent, state Department of Education
- Tim Sakahara — spokesman, state Department of Transportation
- Mike McCartney — director, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
- Hilton R. Raethel, MPH, MHA — president and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii
- Dr. Julius Pham — interim chief quality officer, The Queen’s Health Systems
- Dr. Takkin Lo — pulmonologist specialist, Adventist Health Castle
- Dr. Melinda Ashton — vice president and chief quality officer, Hawaii Pacific Health Executive
