Hawaii’s top government officials, medical experts address coronavirus concerns

Hawaii’s top government officials, medical experts address coronavirus concerns
Sunrise hosted a panel discussion on coronavirus. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | March 5, 2020 at 6:54 AM HST - Updated March 5 at 6:54 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread worldwide, questions and concerns about the deadly virus are pouring in.

Hawaii News Now Sunrise on Thursday morning brought in a panel of Hawaii’s top government officials and leading medical professionals to address some of the many comments from the public.

Among the panel of experts:

  • Gov. David Ige
  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green
  • Bruce Anderson, Ph.D. — director of health, state Department of Health
  • Dr. Christina Kishimoto — superintendent, state Department of Education
  • Tim Sakahara — spokesman, state Department of Transportation
  • Mike McCartney — director, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
  • Hilton R. Raethel, MPH, MHA — president and CEO, Healthcare Association of Hawaii
  • Dr. Julius Pham — interim chief quality officer, The Queen’s Health Systems
  • Dr. Takkin Lo — pulmonologist specialist, Adventist Health Castle
  • Dr. Melinda Ashton — vice president and chief quality officer, Hawaii Pacific Health Executive

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.