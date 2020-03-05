Hawaii News Now announces new partnership with online news site Civil Beat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now, the state’s largest multimedia news organization, has announced a new partnership with online news site Civil Beat.
The partnership is designed to further expand the in-depth news coverage, analysis and special features HNN provides its millions of followers around Hawaii and the globe.
“Civil Beat’s leadership recently reached out to us, knowing that our newsroom, our audience footprint and our professionalism would increase the impact and reach of their stories in the community. That’s their main goal,” Hawaii News Now News Director Scott Humber said, in an email to employees.
“They do not, nor do I, see us as competitors. I see this as a partnership that will help both news organization grow.”
Hawaii News Now and Civil Beat plan to work together on a host of special projects, including during this year’s upcoming election.
Civil Beat opinions editor Chad Blair will also appear in a weekly segment on Sunrise to talk about Civil Beat’s newest enterprise reports.
Civil Beat launched nearly a decade ago and became a nonprofit newsroom in 2016.
Their reporting on some of the biggest issues facing the state ― from the rail project to the high cost of living ― will complement Hawaii News Now’s extensive coverage, Humber said.
“I only see this as a win-win for both news organizations,” he added.
