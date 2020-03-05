Forecast: Gusty trade winds forecast to build over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan will be strengthening tonight into the weekend producing gusty trade winds through Sunday. Today winds will be light and variable for the east end of the state with trade winds slowly returning to Kauai and Oahu...... Scattered showers will favor windward areas with light to moderate rainfall totals. Occasional showers will drift over leeward areas mainly in the overnight and early morning hours. Lighter winds are due back on Monday.