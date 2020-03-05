Child allegedly abducted by his mother in California may be on Maui, police say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are looking for a 9-year-old boy who is believed to have been abducted by his mother in California and brought to the Valley Isle.
Santiago Barros-Stone, age 9, and Autumn Stone, 38, were last seen Wednesday morning in the Kahului area, Maui police said.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in California said Santiago was staying at his father’s house Monday night and was gone the next morning.
It is believed the two may be using public transportation to get around Maui.
Santiago is described as 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 70 pounds with brown eyes and long, blonde hair.
Autumn also has brown eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Maui Police on their non emergency line at 808-244-6400 or 808-244-6425.
