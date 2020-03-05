Backyard avocado growers fret over spreading pest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Backyard avocado growers are growing increasingly worried about the spreading avocado lace bug that infests the leaves of the tree.
Darcy Oishi, Biological Control Section Chief and entomologist with Department of Agriculture says more than any other pest he’s seen, this one has gotten the most calls of concern.
"They feel a lot about their avocados. I've heard a lot of interesting personal stories," he said.
It's currently flowering season and many people in the islands love the creamy fruit.
The avocado lace bug was first spotted in Pearl City in December. UH's Oahu Urban Garden Center has it too.
"It was one of our volunteers that said hey what's up with these trees," said Kalani Matsumura, junior extension agent at UH's College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources.
“First you might start to see a little discoloration. We call it stippling. If you look very closely. It’s like a million little pin pricks and that’s from them feeding on the undersides,” he added.
Oishi says the bug has spread with outbreaks in Central Oahu and East Hawaii.
“It might have come in on propagated plant material so it came infested,” he said.
Experts say it could cause the fruit to be smaller or drop off sooner.
They recommend horticulture oils or just water to try to get rid of the bug.
"If you do have a large tree, just go out there with the hose in the morning and try and blast them off the leaves," said Matsumura.
If you see the avocado lace bug in your area, call 643-PEST.
