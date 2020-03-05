Another blast of trade winds; stronger Friday into Saturday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Trade winds will be ramping up again. As the trades increase, some of the showers that will be focused over windward and mauka areas could reach leeward areas. Moisture will ride in over the trade winds throughout the next several days even drifting leeward.
The NWS has a Small Craft Advisory up over all of our coastal waters due to the stronger winds. High pressure building north of the islands will bring increasingly strong trade winds tonight and Friday, with windy conditions continuing through Monday. The increasing trade winds will also bring a surge in windward showers tonight and Friday, with passing windward showers expected over the weekend as a cooler air mass moves in from the northeast. Variable high cloudiness is expected over the weekend, thickest on Saturday. Lighter winds and warmer temperatures are expected beginning Tuesday and Wednesday, and may continue that way for most of next week.
Let’s talk surf! Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will increase to advisory levels Friday, and continue to build Friday night into Saturday due to strong trades. Small to moderate swells out of the west-northwest, northwest and north are expected starting this weekend and through the middle of next week. These swells for north and west facing shores are expected to remain below advisory levels.
Sending lots of aloha your way!
