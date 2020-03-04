Warriors hit the road to close out regular season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will conclude its regular-season on the road with a pair of games, beginning with its second meeting this year with UC Davis on Thursday, March 5.
UH won the first meeting Jan. 25 in Honolulu, 76-75, the game culminated in a memorable finish with senior guard Eddie Stansberry drilling a three-pointer with just 3.3 seconds left.
The 'Bows have won three straight in the series and four of the last five.
UH is 2-6 on the road this year, 2-4 in Big West play. UCD is 8-3 at home, 4-3 in league, while UC Davis leads the Big West in three-point field goal percentage (.394), while an the Warriors lead in three-point field goal percentage defense (.327).
The ’Bows are coming off a 49-43 loss to UC Riverside in its home finale on senior night on Saturday.
The 43 points ere the team’s lowest output in nearly 22 years.
UH is in fifth place the Big West but and find themselves just one game out of second where UC Davis, CSUN and UC Santa Barbara are in a three-way tie
The 'Bows close out the regular-season against CSUN on Saturday.
