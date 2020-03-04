Video shows group of young men beating alleged homeless man in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for a group of young men who were filmed beating a man believed to be homeless in Ewa Beach.
The video started circulating social media this week but police said the fight happened on January 31st.
More than a month later, there have been no arrests.
“To have a black eye like this for the community, it shames our whole community,” said the area Senator Kurt Fevella.
The video begins showing two young men squaring off at Ewa Beach Community Park.
After a short fist fight between the two, others jump in and it turns a three-on-one beat down.
"I got sick to my stomach,” Fevella said. “Just listening to the actual hits…it's overwhelming and kind of disgusts me."
Sources say one of the suspects is an 18-year-old senior at Campbell High School.
Fevella said he is told the victim is homeless.
Mike Jackson pulled his child out of school because he feels the students there aren’t safe.
"How kids can just do that to somebody?” Jackson said. “He needs to take accountability for his actions.”
Emergency Medical Services officials say bystanders found the victim with multiple head and mouth injuries.
Honolulu police were called around 1:00 p.m.
Fevella said police have not been able to track the victim down yet but they can still make a case.
“There’s laws out there for crimes like this, he said. “There’s overwhelming video of kids beating up on the other boy.”
He is calling on all the witnesses to do the right thing.
“Whoever was involved, turn yourself in. Whoever was there, let HPD know. Nobody deserves to be a victim… help law enforcement do their job to put these people where they belong, in jail.”
Anyone with information, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
