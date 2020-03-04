Tago approaches 1,000 point mark with pair of final home games this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will wrap up its 2019-20 regular season schedule with two games at the Stan Sheriff Center against UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, followed by Cal Poly on Saturday.
Following the Wahine’s game on Saturday, Julissa Tago, Courtney Middap, and Savannah Reier will be honored with Senior Night festivities.
Julissa Tago will be ending her Manoa career as one of the best.
She recently went for a career-high 34 points in a 72-71 loss at UC Irvine and not only did she notch a new best, but she broke two school records.
Tago hit eight three-pointers in the game, breaking the previous UH single-game mark of six. She also eclipsed Megan Tinnin’s previous single-season made three-pointers record of 55. The Medford, Oregon native is now at 61 and counting.
The Oregon native is also 24 points away from becoming the 22nd player in program history to join the 1,000 point club.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.