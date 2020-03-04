Riding 23 game winning streak, the Sharks gear up for PAC-West Tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HPU Sharks smell blood in the water.
Although the Lady Sharks season didn’t start off with a victory, their unprecedented 2020 regular season winning streak, has them heading into the PAC-West Tournament at Azusa Pacific in the driver’s seat.
The women’s team has won 23 consecutive games in a row and have compiled a regular season record of 27 wins and just one loss.
Sharks head coach Reid Takatsuka says chemistry like this, is rare to see on a basketball court.
“It is a very special season," said Takatsuka. “We are ranked third in the country and it’s unbelievable, its just a testament to this group and this team, it’s absolutely special seasons like this never come around very often and were just trying to make the most of it.”
The captain of the team and lone senior on the squad, Roosevelt’s Starr Rivera is averaging 18 points a game and has noticed the impact the success of the season has had on campus and the entire HPU 'Ohana.
“We walk around campus and everyone is congratulating us,” said Rivera. “I knew we had a good team but I never thought we would make it this far, so its really exciting.”
The Sharks will come into the PAC-West tournament as the two time defending conference champions.
In order for the team to capture their third consecutive league title, Takatsuka says the team must remain focused in the moment.
“Obviously we have bigger goals along the way beyond the tournament,” said Takatsuka. “However at the same time you have take care of the one right in-front of you.”
HPU will depart for California on Wednesday Mar. 5 but won’t play until Mar. 7.
The Sharks will take on the winner of Biola and Point Loma.
