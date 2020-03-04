Oahu Hiking trail closed after Rapid Ohia Death fungus found in another tree

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources has temporarily closed the Poamoho Trail in Central Oahu after the discovery of another tree with Rapid Ohia Death.
The state said the tree was recently discovered to have the fungal disease. Because it is close to the trail, Poamoho will be closed until crews can remove the tree, which is expected to take place this week.
The DLNR said crews will also conduct tests to ensure the fungus hasn’t spread to surrounding trees.
The fungus has already ravaged thousands of acres of Ohia trees on Hawaii Island, and has been found on all main Hawaiian Islands.
Oahu only has five documented cases of the lesser aggressive strain of the fungus.
The ohia is considered the most important endemic tree in the state, comprising approximately 80 percent of Hawaii’s native forests, the DLNR said.
