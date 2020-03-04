Mother of children missing set to be extradited to Idaho

Mother of children missing set to be extradited to Idaho
Lori Vallow appeared before a judge in a Kauai courtroom. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | March 3, 2020 at 10:16 PM HST - Updated March 3 at 10:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mother of two missing children from Idaho is expected to leave Hawaii on Wednesday.

Lori Vallow will be extradited back to Idaho to face charges of felony child desertion, among others. Vallow was being held on $5 million bail on Kauai for the last two weeks.

She and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been the subject of national attention since the September disappearance of her two kids.

Vallow has one more hearing on Kauai in the morning before her flight later in the night.

[ Read a previous report: After arrest on Kauai, judge confirms bail for Idaho mother of 2 missing kids at $5M ]

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.