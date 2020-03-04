Mother of children missing set to be extradited to Idaho

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The mother of two missing children from Idaho is expected to leave Hawaii on Wednesday.
Lori Vallow will be extradited back to Idaho to face charges of felony child desertion, among others. Vallow was being held on $5 million bail on Kauai for the last two weeks.
She and her new husband, Chad Daybell, have been the subject of national attention since the September disappearance of her two kids.
Vallow has one more hearing on Kauai in the morning before her flight later in the night.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.