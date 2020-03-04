Lt. Gov. Green appointed state’s coronavirus liaison as global outbreak grows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green has been appointed to help lead the state’s response to the coronavirus as a liaison between the administration and health care community.
Gov. David Ige made the announcement Wednesday.
“As we continue to ramp up our statewide efforts to address the growing COVID-19 threat, we are doing everything in our power to prepare for any possible cases and the resulting impact on our healthcare system,” Ige said.
“Because Lt. Gov. Green is a physician, he is uniquely positioned to act as our liaison with healthcare officials across the state.”
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hawaii.
Ige said that Green will evaluate the state’s readiness to deliver care to those who test positive for the virus, coordinate efforts to get additional medical equipment and supplies and advocate for funding.
“Hawaii has a robust healthcare community that trains and actively prepares for these situations, but as we face a potential COVID-19 outbreak in Hawaii, it’s important to remember our healthcare community is our first line of defense,” said Green.
“It’s imperative we do a full evaluation of their current supply and needs to ensure they’re supported and any gaps in preparedness are alleviated. I have a longstanding relationship with many in our healthcare community and look forward to working with them in this capacity.”
