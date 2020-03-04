Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials said Tuesday they are capable of testing 250 samples for the new coronavirus each week. The state's laboratory in Pearl City has specialized equipment and rooms technicians may use to analyze dangerous pathogens. So far no one in Hawaii has tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected more than 92,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,100. Gov. David Ige said the state is checking whether private laboratories in Hawaii would be interested in testing for the virus themselves. He says the state will certify these labs for the job if they want to do it.