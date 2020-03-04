Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-FOOD-STAMPS
States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change
CHICAGO (AP) — From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits. They've filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly-funded job training, created pilot programs and doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color. Social service agencies say they won't be able to keep up with the growing need, making increased homelessness and more hospital visits the biggest concerns. Experts say they’ve already seen troubling signs in states that have voluntarily made similar changes.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii able to test 250 samples weekly for coronavirus
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials said Tuesday they are capable of testing 250 samples for the new coronavirus each week. The state's laboratory in Pearl City has specialized equipment and rooms technicians may use to analyze dangerous pathogens. So far no one in Hawaii has tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected more than 92,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,100. Gov. David Ige said the state is checking whether private laboratories in Hawaii would be interested in testing for the virus themselves. He says the state will certify these labs for the job if they want to do it.
VACATION RENTALS-MOLOKAI
Maui County bill would end short-term rentals on Molokai
HONOLULU (AP) — Molokai could become the first island in Hawaii where new short-term vacation rentals are banned and old ones are phased out. Hawaii Public Radio reportd the Maui County Council has approved a measure to place a zero cap on short-term rentals on Molokai. That means none would be allowed and existing operations would be eliminated within three months. The bill is awaiting the signature of Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. Maui planners are also considering a ban on vacation rentals throughout the county, which experienced a 27.2% increased in vacation rentals in January compared to the same period last year.
SCHOOL AGENCY
Hawaii school building agency could be exempted from laws
HONOLULU (AP) — A proposal to create a new Hawaii state agency to build and renovate public schools is moving forward despite concerns the agency would be exempt from various legal safeguards. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the School Facilities Agency would be responsible for development, planning and construction of capital improvement projects at public schools. The agency would be exempt from all county ordinances except than building codes and also exempted from state laws concerning historic preservation, environmental protection, budgeting and civil service. Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto says neither she nor the Board of Education was included in developing the proposal.
AP-US-MISSING-KIDS-RELATIVE
Woman disputes claim she knows whereabouts of missing kids
PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for the adult niece of an Idaho woman whose two children have been missing for five months say their client is cooperating in the FBI’s investigation into the disappearance. Attorneys for Melani Pawlowski said their client underwent three interviews with agents and surrendered her computer. Pawlowski was accused by her ex-husband of knowing the whereabouts of Lori Vallow’s two children yet failing to cooperate with authorities. Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan were reported missing in September and an investigation into their disappearance has stretched across several states to Hawaii, where their mother is jailed.
CORPORATE BOARDS-WOMEN
Bill would require more women on Hawaii corporate boards
HONOLULU (AP) — A bill that would require publicly traded corporations based in Hawaii to include women on their boards of directors has advanced in the state Senate. But it is facing resistance from business advocates. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the bill would require public corporations with its principal executive offices in Hawaii to have at least one female director on their boards by the end of 2020. Staff for state Attorney General Clare Connors warned that requiring corporate boards to have minimum numbers of women may run afoul of the equal protection clauses of the U.S. and Hawaii constitutions.