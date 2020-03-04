Kamehameha juniors to spread awareness about rapid ohia death through newly composed song

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ohia lehua is one of Hawaii’s most treasured symbols and considered the backbone of our native watersheds, but rapid ohia death, a fungal disease, found on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui, and Oahu threatens to wipe out this beloved tree.
"It's pretty much the disease that grows throughout the trunk of the tree," said Kamehameha senior Makakoa Inaba.
He's in a cohort of students that composed a song about rapid ohia death that will be performed by the junior class at the 100th Annual Song Contest.
"It's far beyond the competition at this point being that I can write something that I have a personal connection to from my own land, from my backyard. That's something the surpasses the competition," he said.
Each class and the men's and women's competitions will be singing songs composed by students that relate to aloha aina which simply means a love of the land, people and the environment.
"It's really exciting especially with everything that's been happening in the past few years with the mauna and this awakening of aloha aina all around," said Noe Hussey, junior coed director.
At Song Contest, students typically sing songs from the past, but this year's song about rapid ohia death isn't just about sadness and destruction, it's about life and the future.
The 100th Annual Song Contest will be on March 20th.
You can watch it live on KGMB starting at 7 p.m.
