Hawaii cheer teams finish strong at national competition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii all-star cheer teams ranked high in a prestigious national competition in Texas over the weekend.
Island Elite sent three teams to the NCA All-Star nationals: Sapphire Surge, Coral Crush and Royal Riptide.
The senior team, Royal Riptide, won gold and was crowned the NCA small coed national champions. Coral Crush placed third in their junior division, and the youth team, Sapphire Surge placed 8th.
The wins further cement Hawaii’s place on the national stage when it comes to competitive cheer.
“This was huge as every team at NCA has already competed up to seven or eight times this year," coach Bo Frank said. “Without any local competitions in Hawaii this year prior to NCA, it was Island Elite’s first competition.”
The NCA All-Star nationals is an annual cheer competition that hosts over 25,000 participants on 1,400 teams, 3,000 coaches and 40,000 spectators.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.