Hawaii able to test 250 samples weekly for coronavirus

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials said Tuesday they are capable of testing 250 samples for the new coronavirus each week.
The state Department of Health laboratory in Pearl City has specialized equipment and rooms technicians may use to analyze dangerous pathogens. It could test 500 a week in an emergency.
So far no one in Hawaii has tested positive for COVID-19, which has infected more than 92,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,100.
Gov. David Ige said the state was checking whether private laboratories in Hawaii would be interested in testing for the virus themselves. He said the state would want to certify these labs for the job if they were. More laboratories conducting testing would help the state respond if the outbreak spreads to the islands.
At the state Legislature, senators unanimously passed legislation approving $10.5 million in emergency funding to respond to the virus. The money will cover laboratory testing, protective equipment, specimen collection kits and other items. The bill now moves to the House for consideration.