Governor calls news conference to discuss latest on coronavirus response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor and Hawaii’s state Health Department director are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss the latest on the state’s coronavirus response.
The availability comes amid growing concern in the US about the global outbreak.
Nationwide, 10 people have now died from the virus and dozens have tested positive.
The World Health Organization has also updated the death rate from the virus, saying it appears to be around 3.4% based on all available statistics.
But authorities also cautioned that the figure is likely to change as more information is available. Public health officials believe that many mild cases of the coronavirus are not being counted.
The death rate from the seasonal flu is about .1%.
