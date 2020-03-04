American Samoa gives Gabbard her first primary delegate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has picked up her first delegate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination ― thanks to American Samoa.
Gabbard, who was born in American Samoa, came in second in the territory’s vote tallies on Super Tuesday. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg got the most votes, accruing four delegates.
The Hill reported that Gabbard might be getting two delegates from American Samoa.
Other news organizations are reporting she has secured one.
In other states, however, Gabbard is barely registering.
Despite her longshot bid, Gabbard told supporters in Detroit on Tuesday that she’s not dropping out because she wants to give voters a choice.
And her showing on Super Tuesday might be just enough to qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate.
This story will be updated.
