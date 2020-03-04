Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds due for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A light southeast flow will allow for some daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes into Wednesday night. A new high building far north of the area Thursday will allow trade winds to build back into the region and make become breezy to locally windy by the weekend. As the trades increase, some of the showers that will be focused over windward and mauka areas could reach leeward areas, but no significant rainfall amounts are anticipated at this time.