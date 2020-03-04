Education Innovation Teacher Challenge

What could your school do with $25,000?
Hawaii Public school teachers, apply for the Education Innovation Grant from Farmers Insurance Hawaii and the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation to make your big idea a reality!
The Education Innovation grant fosters unique, innovative learning experiences benefitting teachers, students and the greater community.
The deadline to apply is May 30th. One Oahu winner and one neighbor island winner will be announced in October.
To apply, go to http://farmershawaii.com/EducationInnovation.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.