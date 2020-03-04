It’s up again for stocks as Wall Street’s wild ride extends

It’s up again for stocks as Wall Street’s wild ride extends
Traders gather at a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Stocks are surging in early trading on Wall Street, led by health care stocks after Joe Biden scored a number of Super Tuesday wins. (Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew)
March 4, 2020 at 5:02 AM HST - Updated March 4 at 6:13 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising sharply on Wall Street, led by health care companies after Joe Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Investors are also anticipating central banks around the world will offer more stimulus in response to the economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% to recover half of its loss from the day before.

Several measures of fear in the market eased, but Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign of continued caution.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, a benchmark for home mortgage rates, fell to 0.96%.

