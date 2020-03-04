Coronavirus concerns prompt more event cancellations ... and economic concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cancellation of the Honolulu Festival and the postponement of the Festival of the Pacific Arts & Culture is prompting growing concerns about the potential economic impact of the coronavirus on Hawaii’s no. 1 industry.
Economist Paul Brewbaker said the economic fallout on tourism likely will be more severe than than the SARS scare of early 2003.
“SARS was a $350 million or $400 million cost to Hawaii tourism in today’s dollars. This is probably going to be larger," said Brewbaker, principal of TZ Economics.
Already, some popular visitor attractions like Kualoa Ranch are feeling the downturn.
“We’ve noticed some group cancellations. So we do a lot of Japanese school group bookings. Those are all the ones in the short term. We get a lot of them in March. They’ve cancelled. It’s understandable,” said John Morgan, the ranch’s president.
As a comparison, experts cite previous economic shocks like SARS ― when tourism initially plunged before recovering within months.
Former tourism industry official Tony Vericella believes consumer confidence will rebound once travelers get a better handle of the risks of the coronavirus and once authorities are better able prevent the disease from spreading.
“Once the tide turns and (travelers) feel confident in our public officials ... then I think people will start living their lives again," he said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.