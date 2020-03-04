'Bows fall on Senior Night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team dropped its final home game of the season with a 49-43 loss to UC Riverside on Saturday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors fell to 16-12 overall and 7-7 in the Big West following a defensive battle, against UC Riverside (16-15, 6-9 BW).
With the victory, UCR avenged a 56-55 loss to UH a little more than a week ago.
Riverside, entered the game as the league’s top defensive team and held UH to just 43 points, the program 's lowest output since a 58-37 loss to Oklahoma State in November 1998.
'Bows combo forward Samuta Avea led the way for the Warriors with 10 points while seniors Zigmars Raimo contributed nine, and Eddie Stansberry was held to six.
Raimo and Stansberry were both honored as part of Senior night following their last home game of their career.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.