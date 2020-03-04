‘Basebows host Oregon in four game series

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team returns home following its first road trip of the season to host its second PAC-12 school of the year as Oregon comes to town to battle at the Les Murakami Stadium for four games March 5-8.
UH is coming back off besting a top-five team for the first time since 2013 (#3 Cal State Fullerton, April 26) when they upset #2 Vanderbilt Feb. 29.
Following the victory UH received votes in two different national polls after taking a game from Vanderbilt this past weekend.
The Rainbow Warriors have also eceived votes in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) poll every week.
The Ducks will head into this weekend’s slate of games with a slight advantage.
Oregon leads the all-time series 20-14 and have won three of the four games in 2019.
For a complete preview of the series and the schedule of games click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.