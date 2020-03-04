Another blast of trade winds

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - On this Aloha Wednesday there has been a few sporadic showers this afternoon as an upper level disturbance spins off of Kauai. There was even a funnel cloud off of Maui due to the instability and coverging winds.
A light southeast flow will allow for some daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes into Wednesday night. A new high building far north of the area Thursday will allow trade winds to build back into the region and make become breezy to locally windy by the weekend. As the trades increase, some of the showers that will be focused over windward and mauka areas could reach leeward areas, but no significant rainfall amounts are anticipated at this time.
The strong trade winds will maintain high surf along east facing shores through Wednesday. Surf is expected to drop below the High Surf Advisory threshold Wednesday night. As the trade winds strengthen again, surf will build to advisory levels along east facing shores again by the weekend. A Small Craft Advisory, SCA, remains in effect for most coastal waters through tonight due to large seas.
The SCA will likely be dropped Wednesday night. We expect a SCA to be needed again by Friday night as winds strengthen and seas build.
Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small through Saturday. Moderate northwest and north swells will come in early next week, but surf will remain below High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores. Surf will remain small along south facing shores.

