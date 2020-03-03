Ticket sales to begin soon for hip-hop, R&B star Lauryn Hill’s Hawaii concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Legendary hip-hop and R&B icon Lauryn Hill is returning to Hawaii.
She’s set to perform at the Neal Blaisdell Arena to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of her groundbreaking solo debut, “Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.”
Her concert is planned for Sat. May 16.
Tickets will go on sale next on March 14 at the Blaisdell Box Office. Sales begin at 9 a.m. Prices range from $39 to $249.
Tickets can also be purchased by calling 1-800-653-8000, or online at tmrevents.net
Hill, a multiple Grammy Award winner, last performed in Hawaii in 2018. She has several hits including Doo Wop, a remake of Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You, and His Eye is on the Sparrow.
She’s also been seen in the soap opera ‘As the World Turns,’ and the hit movie ‘Sister Act II.’
