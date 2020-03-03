Spotty downpours linger, drier conditions due Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airmass remains a bit on the unstable side. Moisture embedded in the trades is providing for passing showers across the state especially for windward and mauka areas. Some showers may be briefly heavy in intensity.Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with less shower activity over leeward locations. The high will weaken Tuesday and Wednesday with lighter trade winds expected. A new strong high will build in far north of the area Thursday through Saturday with trade winds strengthening once again. Passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas and be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability.