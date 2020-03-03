Spare yourself the drive! Giovanni’s to open shrimp truck in Kakaako

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It won’t be long before you can avoid a drive to the North Shore to visit one of Hawaii’s most famous shrimp trucks.
Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck, which already boasts locations in Kahuku and Haleiwa, is opening a new location in the heart of Kakaako.
Mary Nitsche, a senior manager with the company, has announced the new hot spot will be at the HMart Market Eatery at 458 Keawe Street.
A job fair will be hosted by Giovanni’s and other Market Eatery vendors on March 7, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday’s event will take place in the courtyard in front of the HMart.
Positions available for Giovanni’s will include team member’s, delivery drivers, and managers.
