Slower winds on Wednesday and then another blast of trade winds

Today: some showers were briefly heavy in intensity due to an upper level disturbance spinning counter clockwise north of the islands. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with less shower activity over leeward locations. The high will weaken Wednesday with lighter winds expected. A new strong high will build in far north of the area Thursday through Saturday with trade winds strengthening once again. Passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas and be highly dependent on incoming moisture availability. This will give us another blast of trade winds and passing showers.