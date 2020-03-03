Quarantined Ewa Beach couple return home healthy amid coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eric and Debra Pagan were all smiles leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu Monday evening.
The couple from Ewa Beach had a blast on their 15-day cruise around Asia on the Diamond Princess.
But then – the coronavirus outbreak prompted two separate 14-day quarantines.
The first was on board the cruise ship and the second was at a fenced-off military base in California.
Although the virus infected more than 700 passengers, the couple never got sick.
After 28 days pinned up together, they say they are grateful to be home and alive.
“That’s the longest we’ve been together 24/7," said Eric Pagan.
The couple has been married for 38 years.
They said they passed the time with a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle, Sudoku, books, prayers and lots of sanitizer.
“We had to pretty much encourage each other because it comes in your mind. You can see in their faces, the fear, anguish, the stress, the tears. Everyone took it differently,” Eric said.
On the cruise, they were fortunate that their balcony let in fresh air and they generously shared their limited outdoor time with less-fortunate neighbors.
"The third night on the ship, the sun was setting and my son was hanging on the phone and I told him I don't want to say goodbye," Debra said through tears.
They said the first thing they plan to do is hug their son, their grandson, and their dogs – and then get some much-needed rest.
"We were challenged spiritually, emotionally and physically. But throughout the duration, as long as it took, I believe we persevered, endured and overcame,” Eric said.
“And we stayed funny," Debra added.
They said lots of things kept them going like the love, prayers and support from all their family and friends – and good old-fashioned soap and water.
“We’re just feel so great to be back home after what we just went through since leaving the island on January 16 and returning back today. Yeah, I’m so happy. I can’t believe it. These are tears of joy,” Eric and Debra said.
