No plans to cancel Merrie Monarch, competition president says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Merrie Monarch Festival organizers say the show will go on.
Luana Kawelu, the longtime president of the festival Hilo, says there are no plans to cancel the renowned hula competition despite growing concerns about the coronavirus.
“We have not cancelled. I’m not sure what will come of it, but as far as we are concerned we are moving on,” said Kawelu.
She said for the past two days the festival office has been getting a lot of calls to find out what's happening.
"I am waiting for a cue or some kind of word from the state or Department of Health which way they want us to go. We are cognizant of the fact that this is something that we should be aware of and not taken lightly," she said.
“I think it’s because festivals on Oahu have been postponed or cancelled that they are getting anxious about it,” added Kawelu.
The competition is slated for April 16-18 with the hoike on April 15.
Each year, people flock to Hilo for the festival and accompanying pop-up shopping and social events.
She said the stage goes up this Monday.
"Everybody is practicing in place. The practice schedules are out. Halaus are flying up in two weeks from now to practice already."
Some 20 halau are in the line-up for competition.
Kawelu says they expect 5,000 people in the Edith Kanakaole Stadium.
The event is also heavily attended by Japanese visitors. Kawelu said she’s heard of cancellations, but she has not independently confirmed that.
