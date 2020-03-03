Nimitz Highway westbound shutdown after crash leaves 2 critically injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were critically injured Monday night in a pedestrian crash in Iwilei.
Police shut down the westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway near the intersection of Sumner and Nimitz.
According to EMS officials, a woman attempting to cross the street was hit by a motorcycle who was speeding down the highway. The woman was thrown about 100 feet from the point of impact.
The male motorcyclist then struck a sign post after hitting the woman and was thrown from the bike.
Both were rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.
The road was shut down around 9 p.m. and remained closed for the investigation well past 11 p.m.
This story will be updated.
