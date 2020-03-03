Nimitz Highway westbound shutdown after crash leaves 2 critically injured

Police shut down the highway to investigate the crash. (Source: Dillon Ancheta, HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta | March 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM HST - Updated March 2 at 10:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were critically injured Monday night in a pedestrian crash in Iwilei.

Police shut down the westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway near the intersection of Sumner and Nimitz.

According to EMS officials, a woman attempting to cross the street was hit by a motorcycle who was speeding down the highway. The woman was thrown about 100 feet from the point of impact.

The male motorcyclist then struck a sign post after hitting the woman and was thrown from the bike.

Both were rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

The road was shut down around 9 p.m. and remained closed for the investigation well past 11 p.m.

