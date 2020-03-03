Niece of Idaho mother disputes claim she knows whereabouts of missing kids

In this Feb. 27, 2020 photo Melani Pawlowski is shown outside a courthouse in Mesa, Ariz. Her ex-husband has alleged Pawlowski knows the whereabouts of two of her aunt Lori Vallow's two children, who have been missing since September. Pawlowski's lawyers denied the allegation and said their client has cooperated with authorities in the investigation. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud) (Source: Jacques Billeaud)